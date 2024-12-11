Caitlin Clark Receives One-Word Message From Ex-Clippers Starter
Indiana Fever point guard Caitlin Clark entered the WNBA with massive expectations after breaking Pete Maravich’s NCAA scoring record in her final season at Iowa. Selected first overall by Indiana, Clark exceeded expectations on and off the court.
On the court, Clark broke numerous WNBA records, which included her unprecedented statistical averages of 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds. Also breaking records off the court, Clark helped generate historic viewership and attendance numbers. All of this led to the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year being named TIME's Athlete of the Year.
TIME announced this news on social media, linking their exclusive interview with the Fever star.
Clark also shared this news with a post on Instagram, crediting the photographer, stylist, makeup artist, and more. This post has over 440,000 likes and likes 5,800 comments. One comment Clark received came from former LA Clippers starting forward Matt Barnes.
Via Barnes: “Salute 🫡”
Barnes played 14 seasons in the NBA, winning a championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2017. That was Barnes’ final year in the league, as he appeared in 20 regular season games for Golden State and 12 postseason games.
During his time with the Clippers, Barnes made 257 appearances (127 starts), averaging 9.3 points per game. Barnes’ four seasons with the Clippers were the most he spent with any team.
