Celebrity Clipper Fan and AEW Star Miro Joins Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game

AEW star Miro has been one of the most outspoken celebrity Clipper fans in the world. He's been in DeAndre Jordan's All-Star campaign videos, created in-game pump videos, and constantly shouts the team out. This weekend, he gets the chance to show it all off in the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game.

"I'm a big NBA fan and used to play as a kid," Miro said. "It'll be a great honor to play among other stars who love the game as much as I do. I can't wait to be coached by the legendary Clyde Drexler. I played on Gronk's team in 2019, and am ready to play against him this year."

This will be the first-ever celebrity game that the BIG3 holds, all created for benefitting underprivileged youth. The game will take place at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, but will air on CBS on Sept. 4.

Rob Gronkowski will captain Team Webull, which will be coached by Ice Cube. The famous rapper Nelly will captain team Price.com, which will be coached by NBA legend Clyde Drexler. Miro will be on Nelly's team, under the tutelage of Clyde the Glide. Other participants include: Vernon Davis, Ozuna, Matt James, NLE Choppa, and more.

Immediately following the celebrity game will be the BIG3 All-Star game, where numerous former NBA talent will participate in. Julius Erving will coach Michael Beasley, Gerald Green, Mario Chalmers, Mike Taylor, and Dusan Bulut. On the other side, George Gervin will coach Jason Richardson, Isaiah Austin, Jeremy Pargo, Kevin Murphy, Jodie Meeks, and Donte Green. The All-Star game will take place at 4 p.m. ET, with the championship game occurring immediately after 5 p.m. ET.