Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith Pick Clippers Going to Finals

The TNT broadcast duo have high expectations for the Clippers.

Analysts across the NBA have high expectations for the LA Clippers, and that includes the TNT broadcast duo of Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith, too.

Before the Lakers and Warriors tipped off on opening night, the TNT broadcast group talked about who their favorite teams coming out of the west were. Both Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith had the Clippers coming out of the west, while Shaq had the Nuggets coming out.

"I've got the Los Angeles Clippers coming out of the west and I'm sticking to it," Barkley said.

For Clipper fans, it's a good thing and a bad thing that Barkley is picking the Clippers. He's notoriously known for having the kiss of death with teams that he picks to win it all. Hopefully, Kenny Smith adding to the pick erases the bad juju Charles Barkley gave.

Last season, the LA Clippers were one of the biggest underdogs in the NBA. They didn't have Paul George or Kawhi Leonard but managed to pull off insane upset wins like a 35-point comeback against the Washington Wizards. This season, they know that the narrative of being underdogs has been completely erased. Norman Powell told AllClippers that he knows teams will have a target on the Clippers because so many people have them touted as favorites.

The journey for the first championship ever begins on October 20 for the LA Clippers.

