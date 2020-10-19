Chris Bosh says Clippers still have talent to be a championship contender

Despite the epic collapse against the Denver Nuggets, Chris Bosh still believes the Clippers will be a contender next season.

Bosh was a guest on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay Podcast" where he discussed the Clippers' collapse against the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs. Bosh believed the biggest issue for the Clippers was complacency.

“I think it’s motivation," Bosh said. "You can get to a complacent place as a team. It’s not easy, and with those guys, they had to have the gap in between shutting down the season and the bubble.



I think that took them out of their rhythm. And it’s a hard lesson learned. Hopefully, those guys can learn from what transpired. All in all, they still have the talent and they can be a championship contender. It will be harder next year because you have guys like Golden State, who have guys like the Splash Brothers and Draymond rested up and a high draft pick.



We’ll see how that goes, but I think they didn’t play with much urgency, the edge that they needed to put Denver away and sustain their great play.”

As mentioned on Jared Dudley's podcast with Bill Simmons, there were moments when the Clippers just seemed like they didn't want to be in the bubble anymore. The team almost left during the playoffs, and that could have been where their lack of urgency came from. However, they also largely played with a lack of urgency throughout the duration of the entire regular season too.

No matter what excuses people want to make for the 2019 Clippers, it'll all come down to missed wide-open shots, and bad rotations. The playoffs are a game of adjustments and making shots, and the Clippers failed in both of those categories during Games 5-7. The silver lining, like Chris Bosh said, is that the Clippers have the talent to be a championship contender in 2021.