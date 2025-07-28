Chris Paul Addresses Major NBA Career Decision
The NBA has seen a few future Hall of Famers make huge career decisions this offseason. Kevin Durant forced a trade to the Houston Rockets, Chris Paul signed back with the LA Clippers, and Russell Westbrook declined his player option with the Denver Nuggets to hit the open market and find a new team.
Paul, 40, is undoubtedly nearing the end of his career, so signing a one-year deal with the Clippers to return home to Los Angeles feels like a storybook ending. However, it might not be the last year of his career like many are expecting.
ESPN's Malika Andrews had an interview with Paul, and the new Clippers guard revealed that the 2025-26 NBA season might not be his last despite retirement speculation.
"In an exclusive interview with ESPN, Clippers point guard Chris Paul says he isn’t ruling out playing beyond the 2025-26 season. Our conversation coming soon on @SportsCenter and NBA Today," Andrews posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Many assumed that Paul would be retiring after the 2025-26 season after he hinted that his time was coming to an end in an interview in early July. The reporter asked Paul how long he intends to play.
"At the most, a year," Paul said. "I just finished my 20th season, which is a blessing in itself."
Last season, in a one-year tenure with the San Antonio Spurs, Paul averaged 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while playing in every contest of the season. Paul could likely play for another year or two, but it makes sense to hang it up after his one-year contract with the Clippers.