Chris Paul Blasts Referee After Receiving Technical Foul Against Clippers

The LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns officially had their first Western Conference Finals rematch. It didn't have anywhere near the same level of firepower, but there were still some small sparks.

Chris Paul received a technical foul in the first half after he was called for an offensive foul against Ivica Zubac. It was a moment that frustrated him postgame because he didn't understand why he received it.

“Did I get an explanation on why I got the tech," Chris Paul questioned. "No, I didn’t get an explanation. I had an exchange with that official a few games ago about a rule about taking the ball out on one side of the court, you know when you get fouled if you can take it out. He tried to flex. I’ve been doing this 13 years you know what I mean. They cleared up the rule with him though, you know what I mean. They let him know what the rule was when he tried to tell me what the rule was. He must be salty about it. It’s all good."

Chris Paul didn't have any ill-will towards Ivica Zubac for the play, and in fact, Zubac told the media postgame that Paul said "good defense" when it happened.

There's no love lost between the Clippers and the Suns. There wasn't as much animosity between the two teams, but there were tiny moments. Jae Crowder immediately talked trash to the Clippers bench within the first two minutes of the game, and the Clipper fans had thunderous applause when Chris Paul received his technical. Despite that, Marcus Morris said postgame that tonight felt like a regular-season game because of the lack of star power.

The LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns will face off again on January 6. Before the rematch, the Clippers will have to face the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, December 15.

Related Articles

Kawhi Leonard's Group Text Message Before Leaving Raptors for Clippers Revealed

Steve Kerr Reveals Reason For Steph Curry's Struggles Since Clippers Game

Staples Center Takes Sign Down For Change to Crypto.com Arena