Chris Paul Gets Honest on Reuniting With James Harden After Six Years
Chris Paul and James Harden's previous partnership in Houston, from 2017 to 2019, was bittersweet, as they reached the Western Conference Finals in 2018 before falling to the Golden State Warriors.
During their time together, the Rockets posted impressive regular season numbers, with the team winning 65 games in 2017-18 and 53 games in 2018-19, proving the duo's ability to work as a backcourt and to dominate the regular season.
However, playoff success remained limited. The infamous Game 7 against Golden State in 2018, where Houston missed 27 consecutive three-pointers, still haunts both players, but now, with the Los Angeles Clippers, there is a chance at redemption.
Paul Gives Praise to Harden
In a recent interview with David Pingalore of KTLA, Paul expressed genuine enthusiasm about reconnecting with his former teammate.
"It's perfect, man. Me and James got a chance to play together for two years, right? So I know there's not many people, if any, who love to be in the gym as much as he does. And I know how bad he wants to win and, you know, it's cool to get back here and get a chance to try to do that together," Paul said.
The 2025-26 season is a vastly different landscape for the reunited backcourt. Both players have evolved beyond their prime scoring years, with Paul now 40 years old and Harden at 36, yet this part of their careers could be more beneficial.
Paul averaged 7.4 assists per game last season, showing that his playmaking remains elite despite declining athleticism.
Harden, meanwhile, has transformed his game, posting 8.7 assists per game while reducing his scoring output, but still being able to rise to an All-Star and All-NBA level.
Why They Could Succeed
The Clippers' front office built a supporting cast designed to support the veteran guards' strengths.
By surrounding Paul and Harden with versatile wing defenders and efficient spot-up shooters, Los Angeles has created a roster where both players can guide an offense without having to score as much as they have in the past.
The addition of rim protection and athletic big men like John Collins and Brook Lopez addresses roster weaknesses from the 2024-25 season, allowing Paul and Harden to focus on what they do best: creating advantages in the pick-and-roll and finding open teammates.
Can They Thrive in 2025?
Unlike their Houston tenure, where both players were expected to carry significant scoring expectations, the Clippers are in a different spot.
As the 2025-26 season approaches, the Clippers' championship window may rely on whether Paul and Harden can finally achieve what escaped them in Houston: a deep playoff run built on maturity rather than youth and athleticism.