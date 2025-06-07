Chris Paul Hints at Potential Return Amid Major NBA Career Decision
Chris Paul is set to enter free agency ahead of what could be his 21st season in the NBA. Despite being 39 years old for the 2024-25 campaign, he was able to play in all 82 games for just the second time in his career, a tremendous feat for someone his age.
Although he's not the superstar he was in his prime, he was still a solid player and mentor for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 8.8 PPG and 7.4 APG. He'll have a fair amount of interest in free agency this offseason, but what would Paul prefer to do?
Chris Paul may have hinted at his intentions on his next stop on the "Pat McAfee Show" as his career winds down.
"It's with my family more than anything... I talk to my family about it. My son just turned 16, my daughter is 12. The past six seasons I've lived without them... I've been away from them for the last six years, so it's a little different," Paul said.
"I'm being honest with you, I want to be Dad. I still love to play, I was up in the gym at 6 a.m. this morning... it's crazy. My daughter actually hoops now. Before I flew out here, I was in the gym with her for 20 minutes... It was priceless. You don't get that time back," Paul continued. "But I want to hoop, because I love to hoop, but at the same time I do want to be Dad."
Chris Paul could always come back to Los Angeles to end his career, as he played more than 400 games for the Clippers from 2011 to 2017, averaging 18.8 PPG and 9.8 APG. Both the Lakers and Clippers are expected to be good teams next season, and having a solid lead guard option like Paul would be ideal for any team.
