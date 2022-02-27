Chris Paul Reacts to Ja Morant Using His Move

Few players in NBA history have mastered the game's intricacies like Chris Paul has. While still in pursuit of an NBA title, Paul has dominated the league for years with his combination of expertise and talent. His handles have always been amongst the best in the league, and certain moves are attributed specifically to him. One of these moves, which has been almost exclusively pulled off by Chris Paul, was successfully executed by Ja Morant.

In a win over the Chicago Bulls, Ja Morant pulled off a fake pass that led to an easy basket in transition. After the game, Morant acknowledged Chris Paul as the inspiration for his move, in which Paul responded with some appreciation of his own.

Both Chris Paul and Ja Morant are having great seasons for their respective Western Conference powerhouses. While Paul is currently sidelined with an injury, his Suns still sit atop the standings. Ja Morant and the Grizzlies have been surging as well, sitting just two games behind the Golden State Warriors for the Western Conference's 2-seed.

Few people expected the Memphis Grizzlies to contend for a top-seed in the Western Conference before the season began, but with Ja Morant taking another leap forward, that is exactly what is happening. Averaging 27/7/6 on 49% from the field, Morant has been one of the best players in basketball this season. While his flashiness often catches the eye first, and warranted some praise from Chris Paul, it is his overall game that has ascended Memphis into a new tier this season.

