Chris Paul Receives Instagram Message From Former Clippers Star Teammate
San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul is entering his 20th NBA season. Making 12 All-Star teams and 11 All-NBA teams in his career, Paul is one of the greatest point guards in league history.
Paul made five of his 12 All-Star teams with the LA Clippers where he spent six seasons in total. Forming “Lob City” alongside Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, Paul helped deliver a level of sustained success the Clippers had never experienced.
While Paul and Griffin went through some complications in their relationship that by all accounts have now been resolved, the veteran point guard has always remained close with Jordan.
In a post on Instagram, NBA legend Dwyane Wade shared a photo of Paul working out with his son Zaire Wade.
Via Wade: “One of the greatest PGs to ever play the Game of Basketball is entering his 20th season‼️ What he continues to give the next wave of hoopers is what I’m most impressed with🫡”
Jordan commented on this post, writing, “Point 🐐”
Jordan is the Clippers’ all-time leader in games played with 750. Also the franchise leader in rebounds and blocked shots, Jordan made three All-NBA teams and two All-Defensive teams with the Clippers.
Now with the Denver Nuggets where he is an impactful veteran, Jordan won his first NBA championship in 2023.
