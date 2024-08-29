Chris Paul Reunites With Former LA Clippers Star Teammate
While they may have underachieved as group, the Lob City era LA Clippers were one of the most entertaining teams in NBA history. Led by Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and DeAndre Jordan, this era of Clippers basketball helped make arguably the worst franchise in sports history a must-watch team.
Paul's arrival in 2011 helped ignite what is now the longest active streak of consecutive winning seasons in the NBA. The Clippers have finished above .500 each of the last 13 seasons, which is the longest active streak in the league.
In a recent offseason workout that brought back some Lob City nostalgia, Paul and Jordan reunited on the court.
Jordan reposted this clip on his Instagram story with the caption, "That connection never goes away!!! Point God."
Paul and Jordan connected on countless lobs during their time in Los Angeles, which helped make the Clippers one of the most exciting teams to watch during that time.
Jordan and Griffin were an incredibly athletic front court duo, which made them the perfect lob threats for Paul.
As previously mentioned, Lob City may have underachieved from a team success standpoint, but they undoubtedly succeeded in bringing excitement and relevance to a franchise that previously had very little of either.
Griffin announced his retirement from the NBA earlier this summer after 13 seasons. Jordan recently re-signed with the Denver Nuggets for his 17th NBA season while Paul joined the San Antonio Spurs for his 20th season.
