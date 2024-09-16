Chris Paul's Former NBA Teammates React to His Instagram Post
San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul is entering his 20th season in the NBA. A 12-time NBA All-Star, Paul is not the player he once was, but he should still be able to help a young Spurs team take a step forward next season.
Spending last season with the Golden State Warriors, Paul appeared in 58 games (18 starts), averaging 9.2 points and 6.8 assists. Paul signed a one-year, $11 million contract with San Antonio earlier this offseason.
Via Spurs on July 7: “The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed 11-time All-NBA guard Chris Paul. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced."
In a collaboration Instagram post with JUSHOOP, Paul shared some offseason workout footage.
Via JUSHOOP founder Chris Johnson: "CHRIS PAUL @cp3 MIC’D UP IN JUS HOOP NBA OPENS .. GREAT PG’S ARE ALWAYS USING THEIR VOICE AND LEADING OTHERS.. YOUNG GUARDS NEED A MENTOR LIKE CP3 TO HELP THEM LEARN TO NE GREAT QB’S ON THE COURT”
Some of Paul’s former NBA teammates commented on this post.
Via Matt Barnes: “One of the Greatest ever to do it”
Via Lester Quinones: “CHICKENNNNN @cp3 🙂↕️”
Barnes played with Paul on the LA Clippers, and Quinones played with him last season in Golden State. Paul’s former Clippers teammate DeAndre Jordan also liked this post.
Many fans in the comments expressed their excitement for Paul to be joining Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs this season.
