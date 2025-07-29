All Clippers

Chris Paul's Former Teammate Reacts to Heroic Clippers Return

DeAndre Jordan chimed in to congratulate Chris Paul on his return to Los Angeles.

Mar 26, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6), guard Chris Paul (3) and forward Blake Griffin (32) come off the bench in the fourth quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Staples Center. Kings won 98-97. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Chris Paul's homecoming to Los Angeles was hinted at since the end of the 2024-2025 NBA season, but became official when he returned to Intuit Dome to hold a press conference.

With a smile across his face throughout, nostalgia setting in, and a sense of content for the 40-year-old Paul, the energy in Inglewood was as positive as it gets.

In a sit-down Q&A in front of thousands of fans at Intuit Dome, Paul got emotional when the fans gave him a standing ovation and started chanting his nickname, "CP3."

Many players chimed in on the Clippers' social media posts, including Draymond Green and LeBron James. But Paul's former longtime teammate with the Clippers, DeAndre Jordan, meant the most to Clipper fans.

The trio of Paul, Jordan, and Blake Griffin coined the term "Lob City," where the Clippers were one of the most entertaining, high-flying acts of the last two decades. Although the team was unable to reach the Conference Finals in their time together, Jordan was a critical part of their run.

Jordan commented on the Clippers Instagram post: "3!!! 🔥🔥🔥"

DeAndre Jordan played with Chris Paul from the 2011-2012 season through the 2016-2017 season, and Jordan averaged 10.7 points and 11.9 rebounds to go along with two blocks per game while shooting an incredible 68.8 percent from the field during his time with Paul.

The Clippers in the "Lob City" era were a perennial playoff team every year in the Western Conference, but Paul was signed and then traded to the Houston Rockets with James Harden after the 2016-2017 season.

