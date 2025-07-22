Chris Paul Sends Message to Bradley Beal After Big Decision
The LA Clippers are having as good an offseason as any other team in the NBA, with many claiming they have made the most drastic improvements as they gear up for a hopeful 2026 championship run.
The Clippers added Brook Lopez, John Collins, Bradley Beal, and, most recently, future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul. The Clippers are certainly not getting any younger, but they are adding some extra star power as they look to make their first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history.
Adding Chris Paul might not have the on-court impact as LA's other offseason additions, but bringing back a franchise legend for his final year in the NBA is just an incredible way to cap off their summer.
Paul cemented himself as one of, if not the, greatest player in Clippers' franchise history during his six-year tenure from 2011 to 2017, and now he returns for one last year. However, the Clippers signed Bradley Beal before him, and there were questions about who would get the number three jersey, as both players have worn the number for their entire careers.
To minimal surprise, Beal allowed Paul to take back his legendary "3" Clippers jersey, one that will ultimately get raised into the rafters of Intuit Dome.
After the news of Beal giving up the number three for Paul, the 40-year-old point guard took to his Instagram story to react and show respect for the decision.
"🤝🏾," Paul posted.
The Clippers are undoubtedly turning things around after an underwhelming first-round loss in the playoffs last season, and their new additions already showing this level of respect for each other is a great sign.