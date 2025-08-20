Chris Paul Sends Two-Word Message to John Wall After Retirement Announcement
The entire NBA world came together on Tuesday to show love for five-time All-Star John Wall, who announced his retirement from basketball.
Wall was a highly respected star who battled injuries that ultimately cut his basketball career short, but the 11-year guard still had plenty of memorable seasons. Wall spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Washington Wizards, where he cemented himself as one of the top point guards in the league.
Wall ultimately had short stints with the Houston Rockets and LA Clippers, but has now decided to hang them up entirely. The star guard last played in an NBA game in January 2023, but his retirement announcement still hurt many to hear.
John Wall's touching announcement
"Retired but never done," Wall posted on Instagram. "Doing it the #WallWay."
Wall shared a long message on Instagram, thanking everyone for his incredible basketball journey, but assured that just because he was stepping off the court does not mean he is done with the game.
"I've been chasing the ball since I could barely walk. Driveways, parks, packed gyms, 5 A.M. workouts. I gave this game everything I had from Raleigh to Kentucky to the league," Wall said. "Every jersey I've worn has meant more than just wins and stats. It was about representing something bigger. And it's something I couldn't do without you.
"To my family, my mom especially, thank you for all your sacrifices. I hope I made you proud. To my teammates, trainers, and coaches, thank you for believing in me. And to the fans who made me feel unstoppable. Today, I'm stepping off the court, but not away from the game."
Wall finished his retirement announcement with a strong message.
"Basketball will always be in my life," Wall continued. "As new opportunities present themselves, I feel now is a time to walk confidently into my next chapter. Thank you for every cheer, every moment. Retired, but never done. I'm doing it the Wall way."
Chris Paul reacts
An absurd amount of NBA players, past and present, reacted to Wall's retirement announcement on Tuesday, including LA Clippers star and another legendary point guard, Chris Paul.
"Congrats bro!! ✊🏾," Paul commented on Wall's Instagram post.
Everyone wanted to show Wall love after the huge career decision, and Paul paying his respects is no surprise.