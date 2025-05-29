Clipper Fans React to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reaching NBA Finals
For the first time since 2012, the Oklahoma City Thunder are headed to the NBA Finals. After a Game 5 blowout tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Thunder now move on from the Western Conference Finals with a 124-94 win.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the 2025 MVP, took home Western Conference Finals MVP honors with 34 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists. The 26-year-old averaged 31.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 5.2 rebounds throughout the series.
Many forget that Gilgeous-Alexander was a member of the LA Clippers for his rookie season before being moved in the blockbuster trade that sent Paul George to Southern California. At the time, the point guard was seen as a minor piece in the deal, but he's since blossomed into an MVP leading his team to a potential championship.
NBA and Clippers fans reacted to Oklahoma City's win on social media, mainly discussing Gilgeous-Alexander. LA fans can only look back with disappointment as the deal in which the Clippers sent a haul continues to age poorly.
"And of this list, the Clippers have the 2nd most wins in the NBA since 2012-2013," one fan replied. "Truly the most unlucky franchise in the sport."
"July 5th 2019 turned out to be the worst day in Clippers history," another fan said, referring to the Paul George trade.
One Thunder fan tried to mitigate the frustration, posting highlights of George's tenure with Oklahoma City. Many also forget that the former All-NBA player was an MVP candidate in 2019, helping the team reach 48 and 49-win seasons.
Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will face the winner of the Indiana Pacers-New York Knicks series. The Pacers are on the verge of their own NBA Finals berth, up 3-1.
