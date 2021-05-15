Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
The Clippers and Lakers Can No Longer Face Each Other In First Round

The Clippers and Lakers Can No Longer Face Each Other In First Round

The Battle of LA won't happen in the first round.
Author:
Publish date:
The Battle of LA won't happen in the first round.

The LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers can no longer face off in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs.

This particular situation could only have happened after numerous games were decided in a certain way: The Clippers had to lose to the Rockets, the Mavericks had to beat the Raptors, and the Nuggets had to beat the Pistons. All three of those happened, so now the Clippers and Lakers can officially no longer face each other in the first round of the playoffs.

The only opponents the Clippers can face in the first round of the playoffs are now either the Dallas Mavericks or the Portland Trail Blazers. For the Los Angeles Lakers, things become far more difficult. Not only do they have to win out, but now they have to hope the Denver Nuggets don't deliberately lose against the Portland Trail Blazers. If the Nuggets beat the Blazers, they could get the lakers in the first round. If the Nuggets lose to the Blazers, they could drop to the 4th seed and let the Clippers face the Blazers in the first round.

All of this sounds a bit complicated, but basically, the Clippers can't face the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs anymore. Hopefully, this allows Clippers head coach Ty Lue to figure out his playoff matches a bit better now that it's narrowed down. The Battle of LA will have to wait for now.

Related Stories

Kawhi Leonard Reveals Why He Wears No. 2 Jersey

LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

Jerry West Calls Jeanie Buss' Lakers Rankings 'One of the Most Offensive Things' He's Ever Heard

USATSI_14159782_168384702_lowres
News

Clippers and Lakers Can No Longer Face Each Other In First Round

USATSI_14185001
News

Tyronn Lue Shares Favorite Kobe Bryant Memory Before Hall of Fame Induction

Jan 31, 2021; New York, New York, USA; LA Clippers center Serge Ibaka (9) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers Center Serge Ibaka to Return from Lengthy Absence vs. Houston Rockets

USATSI_15526277_168384702_lowres
News

LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_16076987
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Win over the Charlotte Hornets

USATSI_15789013_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard Finally Reveals Why He Wears No. 2 Jersey

USATSI_12376186
News

Jerry West on Jeanie Buss' Laker Rankings: 'One of the Most Offensive Things I’ve Ever Heard in My Life'

USATSI_15558181_168384702_lowres
News

Clippers 'Hopeful' Serge Ibaka Plays Against Rockets