The Clippers are using the Zoom App to Maintain Group Workouts

Farbod Esnaashari

In order to keep group workouts consistent, the Clippers have been using the Zoom conference app. 

The fact was initially reported by Shams Charania from the Athletic, and Stadium.

The idea behind creating these group workouts is to keep group chemistry active among players. Instead of being completely removed from their team during this isolation period, the Clippers are instead using technology to be a part of each other's daily routines.

According to Charania, the Lakers are also looking into the concept. 

For those unfamiliar, Zoom is a video conferencing app that can scale up 1,000 people on a video, with 49 per screen. Users can record the entire conference, and view playback in the cloud. Meaning, an entire team and its coaching staff can be apart of a meeting.

As the entire world remains isolated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we're likely to see more unique ways of teams staying connected. Technology will be at the forefront of this new avenue, with teams like the Clippers, and Lakers leading the way. 

While non-playoff teams are content with the season ending, the playoff bound teams are continuing to remain in game shape. The new optimistic hope around the league is that  the NBA will jump straight into the playoffs once the season resumes, playing all of their games in one centralized area. The potential area that seems to consistently be thrown around is Las Vegas.

Austin Rivers also mentioned a similar idea on his Instagram Live. Rivers stated that the first two rounds of the playoffs are supposed to be a best-of-three, with a potential venue being the Thomas & Mack Center. There would be two practices before starting the season again. However, it's worth noting this was on April Fool's Day, so you really never know.

Whatever ends up happening with the NBA season, teams will be using their creative playbooks to stay in shape.

