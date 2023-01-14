Clippers Believe They're 'Close' Despite Overwhelming Losses

The LA Clippers have been one of the worst teams in basketball in 2023. Despite that, they're not losing any optimism about being able to start winning games.

Simply put, the LA Clippers have only won one game of basketball in 14 days during the year 2023. They've lost 7 of the last 8 games, and they've legitimately been awful. Clippers head coach Ty Lue believes the team is still close to a six or seven-game win streak.

"The way we’ve been struggling and where we are at right now it’s good to see that but we're close to running off 6 or 7 in a row," Lue said. "We just gotta get everybody back healthy and then just continue to have that defensive mindset every single night. We are not far off, but it's gonna take some work and it's gonna take some time."

When you look at the Clippers' upcoming schedule, it gets very, very tough. It's going to get sink or swim very quickly for the Clippers. They're either going to show that they're worth being a 5th or 6th seed, or they're going to immediately fall into becoming an 11th seed. The Clippers aren't looking at any of that just yet, and are keeping their optimism.

“For sure," Terance Mann said. "100% it feels like that. Guys are still holding their heads up high. It's tough man. We play so many good quarters, in the Atlanta game too, we played so many good quarters, and then we have those lapses in the third, the late third going into the fourth. It's tough to win games like that, especially against the number-one team in the west."

It's great that the Clippers are remaining optimistic, but time is ticking. The time for moral victories and feeling good is coming to an end soon, and now they need to start winning.

