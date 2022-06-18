Clippers Betting Odds For 2023 NBA Championship Revealed

The Golden State Warriors are officially the 2022 NBA Champions, but now the betting odds for next year's champions are already here.

The Warriors have the highest odds of repeating for a championship, but the top 5 are an intriguing set of choices.

+550 Warriors

+650 Celtics

+700 Nets

+750 Clippers, Bucks

Both the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics deservedly should be leading the way as the top two favorites to repeat an NBA Championship. It is interesting to see the Brooklyn Nets be third, considering they were just swept in the first round with both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving playing.

The LA Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks both come in next at +750 to finish up the top 5. The Bucks easily could be a top 5 team, especially if Khris Middleton is playing.

The Clippers are also a very intriguing team from the standpoint that they haven't been healthy in over a year. If the team is fully healthy with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Norman Powell, then they would easily be a top-three team in the NBA. The biggest issue is that a "healthy Clippers" has felt like a statement that will never come. This will definitely be the year that they finally have to get the chance to realize that statement.

We're roughly four months away from the 2022-23 NBA season starting, but the betting odds have already begun.

