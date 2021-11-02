Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    Clippers Can't Explain Their Shooting Struggles
    The Clippers are shooting abysmally to start the season.
    The LA Clippers are having a tremendously poor start of the season from the field. From an outsider's perspective, it's astounding watching the Clippers' shooting struggles - it's the same from the team's perspective too.

    "The ball’s moving, it’s just ugly," Reggie Jackson said. "I can’t explain, we were just in the locker room joking, like, last year man we felt like we couldn’t miss. We were getting timeouts from teams knowing how hot we were going to get to a degree. And now, we’re just sitting there with our fingers crossed and hoping just one of them drops and we can get it going. Like I said, you can get contagious and hopefully start making more shots. But we’re going to stay with it, stay confident.”

    The Clippers are 26th in the league in offense, it hasn't been pretty. They're ranked 3rd in three-pointers attempted, 9th in three-pointers made, and 21st in three-point percentage. A good portion of their shots have been good wide-open shots, but some of them have been forced. Some of them have been the team opting to take three-point shots over a better two-point shot; the Clippers go on numerous scoring droughts because they don't go for an easier shot. Even though the Clippers can't explain their cold streak, they still believe in themselves.

    "We got six or seven guys who shot the ball right through 38, 40% last year and that was four months ago, not three years ago," Nicolas Batum said. "Still there. We just got to stay confident, just go out next game find a way to keep shooting but we are going to be okay."

