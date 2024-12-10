Clippers Coach Makes Big Kawhi Leonard Injury Announcement
Kawhi Leonard has not played a game of basketball for the LA Clippers since April 23, 2024. He hasn't participated in a practice all season and hasn't really been seen anywhere besides the team's bench, until now.
Clipper head coach Ty Lue revealed that Kawhi Leonard has finally practiced with the team for the first time in months today. The superstar did not go through any contact work but went through plays and defensive coverages with the Clippers. Even if there was no contact, it's a major piece of encouraging news for Clippers fans who were hoping to see Kawhi on the court.
Lue also added that Leonard looked really good and was moving good, but won't play this week for the Clippers. He isn't fully ready for contact yet, but one would have to imagine that's the next step. The Clippers only have one game this week anyway, which is against the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
Leonard participating in practice isn't something that excites only NBA fans, but his own teammates, too. Lue believes that Leonard participating in practice gave an extra juice to the Clippers.
“It raised our energy," Lue said. "Just for our guys to see him on the floor brought a juice to our team. We needed that jolt. Especially, going through the schedule we've been through. Really good to see him out there."
Kawhi Leonard isn't back on an NBA court yet, but one has to imagine that a return is coming very soon based on this big development.
