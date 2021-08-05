Clippers Confirm Four Players on Summer League Roster

The LA Clippers have yet to release an official Summer League roster, but the team has confirmed four different players who will be participating in Las Vegas this week. In a Twitter post from the team's official handle, @LAClippers, newly drafted rookies Keon Johnson and Jason Preston were pictured boarding the team plane with returning players Jay Scrubb and Amir Coffey. The post's caption read, "Next Stop: Las Vegas, NV."

It should not come as much of a surprise that these four players will be amongst those competing in Summer League play for the Clippers, but this is the first official confirmation from the team on any of their Summer League participants. It is likely that second-year big man and former first round pick Daniel Oturu, along with 51st overall draft pick Brandon Boston, will also be joining the team in Las Vegas this week.

In 2009, first overall pick Blake Griffin took home the Summer League MVP award for the Clippers, averaging 19.2 PPG and 10.8 RPG in five contests. Since then, the Clippers have seen impressive Summer League showings from players such as Montrezl Harrell, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Terance Mann, and Amir Coffey. With the team understandably excited about their newly drafted young talent, they will hope for similar flashes of potential this summer from the players they will be sending to Las Vegas.

Related Articles

Why DeMar DeRozan Did Not Take the LA Discount With Clippers or Lakers

Report: Clippers 'Hopeful' About Re-Signing Reggie Jackson

Report: Nicolas Batum Re-Signs with LA Clippers