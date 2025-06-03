Clippers Facing $128 Million NBA Offseason Decision
The LA Clippers just suffered another first round exit from the NBA Playoffs. Last winning a series in 2021, the Clippers have advanced beyond the first round just twice in the six seasons since signing Kawhi Leonard in 2019.
While injuries have been the biggest reason for LA’s lack of postseason success, they have not been the only culprit. This is especially worth noting as it pertains to the Clippers’ most recent first round exit, as the team announced a clean injury report for all seven games against the Denver Nuggets.
Without much financial flexibility or control over their own draft picks, the Clippers are widely expected to retool around Leonard and James Harden this offseason. This means making decisions on how the team’s current players fit into a complicated timeline that prioritizes remaining competitive in the present, while maintaining financial flexibility for the future.
Perhaps no player has a more interesting fit within that timeline than veteran guard Norman Powell.
Coming off a career-high 21.8 points per game last season, Powell is eligible for a four-year, $128.5 million extension (h/t ESPN’s Bobby Marks). Speaking with reporters during his end-of-season press conference, Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank said the team plans on meeting with Powell’s representation to see what makes sense for both sides. It might go without saying, but a $128.5 million extension for Powell is not something expected to meet that criteria.
“However, committing an annual salary of $30 million or more -- he is eligible to sign a four-year, $128.5 million extension -- should give the Clippers pause,” Marks emphasized in his article on Tuesday. “Powell recently turned 32 and has played in more than 60 games just once over the past four seasons.”
While Marks cites Powell’s age and injury history, two understandable reasons for LA to be hesitant about a nine-figure extension, there are other questions about the long-term fit here. Powell’s torrid first half of the season — 24.2 points on 63.3% true shooting — undoubtedly helped the Clippers achieve a 50-win season after most preseason predictions had them closer to 50 losses. But his injury-riddled second half — 14.4 points on 53.9% true shooting in 15 games — was closer to the version LA got in the playoffs.
As Marks also mentioned, there is a way for the Clippers to extend Powell while maintaining financial flexibility in future years.
“If Powell remains a priority, a two-year, $50 million extension is a compromise for both sides,” Marks added. “The $25 million-per-year salary in 2027-28 would still leave the Clippers with more than $120 million in cap space available to use in free agency.”
This feels like a needle the Clippers may try to thread, not just with Powell, but other internal and external moves. It’s clear the team has one primary focus right now. Remain competitive in the present without creating a financial handicap in the future. And while this won’t be stated publicly, it’s an admission that a Leonard-Harden duo is likely a tier below championship-caliber, but retooling around it is more practical than a full rebuild without no draft picks.
But with the ever-changing NBA landscape, don’t expect that re-tool effort to restrict the Clippers from being in play for another big fish once the Leonard era concludes. As of right now, the only Clipper with a fully-guaranteed contract for 2027-28 is Ivica Zubac. The list grows to just Zubac, Leonard, and Derrick Jones Jr. for 2026-27.
Muddying this, especially at the risk of hindering a potential star chase in one of those years, doesn’t project as something the Clippers would do with a Powell extension.