Clippers Free Agent Sends Strong Three-Word Message
The Los Angeles Clippers were able to pull off a 50-win season this year, despite many projecting this Clippers team to be a lottery team after it was known Kawhi Leonard would miss time to start the season. However, Ivica Zubac, Norman Powell, and James Harden all stepped up, but they saw their season come to an end after a hard-fought seven-game series against the Denver Nuggets.
Looking toward the offseason, the Clippers will have draft picks next week at 30th overall and 51st overall. In addition, they have a handful of free agents and will be awaiting some player option decisions from two key players. Looking at one of the roster's youngest players, he recently sent a strong three-word message as he's likely to head into free agency this offseason.
"Just getting started 🫣," Clippers free agent Trentyn Flowers shared on X. Flowers quoted a post from the NBA G League, talking about how he averaged 20.0 points per game and 5.1 rebounds per game with the San Diego Clippers.
Flowers was on a two-way contract with the Clippers this season, but appeared in just six games and played 27 total minutes. Instead of going the college route, Flowers played in Australia in the NBL with the Adelaide 36ers before going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft.
With the Clippers being a veteran team and most of their roster being 28 years old or older, developing young talent like Flowers is important for them in order to capitalize on cheap contracts and have players for the future.
