Report: Clippers Have Interest in John Wall if Bought Out

John Wall has not played a basketball game since April 23, 2021. It's been a very long process for Wall to get traded, but it seems like there's a good chance he finally gets moved this off-season.

According to a report from Jake Fischer, if the Rockets are unable to find a trade for John Wall before June 23, the team will likely start conversations about a buyout. If Wall does get bought out, both the LA Clippers and Miami Heat are two teams that have "strong potential landing spots for him."

If there's one thing the LA Clippers desperately need, it's a backup point guard. It's something that Marcus Morris addressed recently, and something head coach Ty Lue has addressed numerous times. The Clippers had to play Reggie Jackson heavy minutes because the team had no backup point guard. When LA had Eric Bledsoe as a backup, they had the option to switch things up a little bit more on nights when Reggie Jackson wasn't playing so well - something that happened numerous times this season.

It's hard to tell if John Wall would start or come off the bench for the Clippers, but he absolutely would be a great fit if bought out. A player of John Wall's caliber on a buyout is a fantastic addition for the Clippers or any team who gets the opportunity to acquire him.

Related Articles

Report: Clippers Expected to Explore Marcus Morris Trades

Rate the Trade: Kemba Walker to the LA Clippers

LA Clippers 2022 NBA Draft Position Revealed