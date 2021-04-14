NewsGamedaySI.COM
LA Clippers Kawhi Leonard Is OUT Against Detroit Pistons

Kawhi Leonard is missing his third straight game.
Kawhi Leonard will not be playing against the Detroit Pistons due to a sore right foot.

This will be the third straight game that Kawhi Leonard is missing. He didn't play against the Pistons due to rest, didn't play against the Pacers due to a sore right foot, and is missing another game against the Pistons due to the same sore right foot.

The Clippers will be incredibly shorthanded against the Detroit Pistons tonight. The team will be missing four starters, including two all-stars: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Patrick Beverley, and Serge Ibaka.

These two teams just faced off on Sunday, and the Pistons gave the Clippers every ounce of fight. This time around, the Pistons will also have their best player in Jerami Grant. The shorthanded Clippers shouldn't be sleeping on the Pistons tonight, but they also can't. There is a chance of fatigue kicking in for the Clippers, as it's the second night of a back-to-back and the fifth game in seven nights.

Kawhi Leonard may not be playing with the Clippers against the Pistons, but he is traveling with the team. The Clippers have one road game left on this trip, and it's against the Philadelphia 76ers. If there was one game the Clippers would absolutely need Kawhi Leonard, it would be against the Sixers.

