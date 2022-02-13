Report: Clippers, Lakers, Bucks, Bulls, Nets, and Warriors Pursuing Goran Dragic

Goran Dragic is expected to get bought out of his contract by the San Antonio Spurs, and as a result, is a very wanted man.

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Spurs are expected to buy out Dragic, and there are a plethora of teams that are in pursuit of him. Here is the full quote from Wojnarowski:

"The Lakers are planning to join several rivals --- including the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors – in aggressive pursuit of Dragic," Woj said.

Dragic has only played in five games this season and hasn't really seen much playing time. In five games, he's averaged 8 PPG, 1.8 APG, and 2.8 RPG in 18 MPG on 38/29/100 shooting. It's not quite a clear indicator of what he's capable of, so it may be better to look at his previous season.

Here are the numbers Dragic put up with Miami last season: 13.4 PPG, 4.4 APG, and 3.4 RPG in 26.7 MPG on 43/37/83 shooting.

The Clippers are desperately in need of a backup point guard, but it would be interesting to see where Dragic ultimately ends up. He will definitely get playing time with the Clippers, but it depends on what exactly he's looking for. There are a plethora of contenders pursuing Dragic, but the Clippers won't necessarily be contenders until next season.

