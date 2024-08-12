Clippers Legend Blasts Team USA’s Handling of Jayson Tatum at Paris Olympics
Team USA won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but one of the bigger conversations throughout the entire process was the handling of Jayson Tatum's minutes. It wasn't just Celtics fans who didn't appreciate the limited minutes, but former basketball players around the league.
During an episode of The Underground Lounge podcast, former Clippers guard Lou Williams expressed his frustration with Tatum's minutes throughout the Paris Olympics.
"Let's put our analysts hats on, how the hell you don't put Jayson Tatum on the court? My cousin and I, we were discussing that on the way over here, do you think it would have been disrespectful to give him them garbage minutes... we can speak for him, that was some bullsh*t. You knew that was a bad decision before you made it."
Jayson Tatum was a DNP-CD for two games throughout the Olympics and only averaged 17.7 minutes in six games. In six games, Tatum averaged 5.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 38/0/83 shooting from the field. It was very clear that Tatum never quite found himself throughout the process and also started getting affected mentally about the lack of minutes.
While Jayson Tatum can't necessarily speak up on how he truly feels about his lack of playing time at the Olympics, other NBA players can. That's why former players like Lou Williams are there to speak up for him.
