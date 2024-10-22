Clippers Legend Gets Honest on Bronny James Playing in Lakers vs Timberwolves
In just a few hours, LeBron and Bronny James are about to be the first father-son duo to ever play on the same team together. Many have been wondering when the two will actually play together on the court for the first time, but one former Clippers player wants it to be tonight.
During an episode of FanDuel TV's Run It Back show, Lou Williams opened up on the idea of LeBron and Bronny James playing on opening night against the Timberwolves. Williams believes tonight should be the night that the Lakers pull the trigger, especially if an injury could happen in the future.
"Tonight is the night. You don't want this thing to linger on," Williams said. "Let's say we go 20 games in and he's yet to play with LeBron, then you continue on the media circus of, 'When will it happen?' It's too many what-ifs. What if LeBron James rolls an ankle, what if he has something god-will knock on wood and he goes out."
In Williams' eyes, opening night will be the opportunity to have LeBron and Bronny James play together and it's an opportunity that shouldn't be taken away from them. It's a moment that no one should be criticizing.
"Now you never have that opportunity to show that moment to have the fans see that and have the both of those guys have that experience together," Williams said. "Tonight is going to be the best opportunity for them to do that. I think they should. It is super cool. It should be something to be celebrated. You know how we are in the media, we're going to find something to criticize."
The Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves are scheduled to open their seasons tonight at 10:00 p.m. EST.
