Clippers Legend Gets Honest on Bronny James' Situation With Lakers
Bronny James has one of the toughest spots in the NBA. He's the son of a legendary player, is a member of the most-watched team in the league, and has very little room for error. While some believe he's being set up to fail on the Lakers, former Clippers star Lou Williams believes quite the opposite.
During an episode of FanDuel's Run It Back show, Williams expressed why he believes Bronny is being set up to succeed, not fail. In Williams' eyes, Bronny's entire situation with the Los Angeles Lakers is a massive blessing.
"I don't know too many second-round picks with four-year guaranteed deals, that doesn't sound like somebody that's trying to set you up to fail," Williams said. "If anything, they're putting you in a position to be successful. You have years, you have time and patience from everybody that's involved to have an opportunity to develop under the tutelage of not only your father but being a professional as well.
Not only does Williams believe that Bronny can learn while being a member of the Lakers, but he also has a chance to learn in the G League. Coming straight out of college and into the NBA gives Bronny an opportunity to be a multi-year G League prospect.
"Having a chance to play in the G League, play a ton of minutes, get professional experience, and have an opportunity to just compete," Williams said. "Like I said, you've got so much time, there's no pressure on Bronny to be on the court immediately, not even for next season. So, if that's the scenario of failing, I disagree, I'm not buying it."
The one thing that seems to hurt Bronny more than anything is when the Lakers put him on an NBA court when he's clearly not ready. It puts the 20-year-old in the public eye for way too much scrutiny, when he just needs more time to develop.
Regardless, the opportunity to be a member of the Los Angeles Lakers and be under that learning tree is something that Bronny James needs to take advantage of.
