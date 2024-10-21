Clippers Legend Gets Honest on Knicks Star's Struggles
One of the more unexpected storylines of the NBA preseason has been the jump shot of New ork Knicks star Mikal Bridges. After being a career 37.5% three-point shooter, Bridges suddenly looks like he can't shoot a jumper at all.
One person who gave some insight on what may be wrong with Bridges is former Clippers star Lou Williams. During an episode of FanDuel TV's Run It Back show, Williams gave his thoughts on Bridges' jumper.
"You're seeing a guy that's trying to improve his jump shot, that's trying to add to his bag of things that' he's going to be able to do on the court and he's going through some growing pains," Williams said. "He's going through an adjustment period."
During the preseason, Bridges is shooting 10.5% from three on 4.8 attempts a game. It's a tremendous drop from his career average of 37.5%, but Williams believes it's because he's trying to speed up his jumper.
"If you look this preseason and where he was previously with his jump shot, the form is completely different," Williams said. "He's trying to speed it up, he's trying to make it more efficient and more impactful when he's catching that basketball shooting off the dribble. It just didn't work out that way."
Even though Bridges' jumper looks atrocious, Williams believes fans shouldn't read too much into it. He believes that at the moment, it's just an adjustment period. Despite that, even Lou Williams couldn't disagree that the jumper looks pretty bad.
"I wouldn't read too much into it, he's still going through an adjustment period with the things that he's been able to work on throughout the course of this offseason," Williams said. "It doesn't look great, I'll be honest. It doesn't look good. Especially, when you go 0/10 from three."
