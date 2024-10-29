Clippers Legend Makes Bold Jayson Tatum Statement
Even after winning an NBA championship, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum remains one of the most scrutinized in the league. Critics have called him boring, not the best player on the team, not a top-10 player, and Clippers legend Lou Williams has had enough of it.
During an episode of FanDuel TV's Run It Back show, Williams stated that Tatum has answered the call of his critics and isn't the boring superstar that those claim.
"Y'all said he was a boring superstar, y'all didn't like his style of play," Williams said. "Now, he's giving you everything that you asked for - pull up jumpers, three-pointers, I'm on the rim, I'm dunking. The only thing he's missing is some trash talk."
The one thing that Williams really wants Tatum to do is to start talking more trash. Not just a little amount of trash either, but a level that rivals Celtics legend Kevin Garnett.
"I want him to start talking trash. I want him to be sick of y'all talking sh*t about him," Williams said. "I want him to turn into Kevin Garnett. I want him to be the Boston Celtics' new Kevin Garnett. This revenge tour is going well and it's entertaining. We can put all the boring superstar talk to rest, this is what we've been waiting for."
As much fun as it would be to see Jayson Tatum become an elite trash-talker, it doesn't seem like he has that in him. Players like Kevin Garnett, Gary Payton, and Draymond Green have been elite trash talkers throughout their entire careers, it's not something they pretended to be over time.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France