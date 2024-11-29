Clippers Legend Makes Bold Prediction on Kevin Durant's Future
For better or for worse, Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant is infamously known for changing teams. He's played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, and now for the Phoenix Suns.
Even though Durant has played for numerous teams, former LA Clippers star Lou Williams believes that Durant will retire as a member of the Phoenix Suns.
"You gotta give Mat Ishbia credit, he's a former basketball player himself, he understands greatness when he sees it," Williams said on the Run it Back show. "Especially, when it's wearing that he's responsible for... Mat Ishbia having that guy in his uniform at the end of his career, in the later years, why not give yourself an opportunity to win as many basketball games as you can and at the same time celebrate this legend as we should."
Unless the Phoenix Suns remain a competitive team, it's hard to see Durant remain a member of the team until his retirement. Last season, the Suns were swept in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves. If the team were to lose in the first round again, it's tough to say how much the team would remain intact.
For now, the Phoenix Suns currently have a record of 10-8 which is good for the ninth-seed. When Kevin Durant is in the lineup, the team has shown that they're capable of being dominant.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade