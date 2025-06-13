Clippers Legend Reacts to Giannis Antetokounmp's Diss at NBA Insider
For years, the modern relationship between NBA players and the media hasn't been great. One of the most perfect examples is how current players have treated Shams Charania's reports.
Most recently, among those who took exception is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, especially after Charania reported on Giannis' future with the Bucks.
Once Giannis heard those words, he immediately took to social media.
Via @Giannis_An34: Does anyone else miss Woj?!"
While many players may not be a fan of Charania, former players who have turned analysts do. Among those are LA Clippers legend Lou Williams.
"We got a Giannis, Shams beef brewing," Williams said on the Run It Back show. "Hey Giannis, stay off Shams. Man, Shams is a good dude. He's just doing his job, he's just doing his job."
"It was anti-Shams. He said some other comments about Shams in the past as well. We're protecting the brother Shams," Williams added.
While Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't guaranteed to leave the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason, it should still be a very fun free agency regardless. There are numerous names that could be on the move, including Kevin Durant, who has been linked to the LA Clippers.
It's hard to see how the Clippers could make a big move given their current roster and assets, but they're also the same team that turned Eric Bledsoe and Justise Winslow for Norman Powell and Robert Covington.
Related Articles
Celtics Reportedly List Multiple Players as Untouchable Amid Clippers Rumors
Bennedict Mathurin Joins LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard in NBA History After Game 3
14-Year NBA Veteran Makes Announcement on Potential Retirement