Clippers Legend Reacts to Historic Lakers News
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off an underwhelming first-round playoff loss, despite acquiring young superstar Luka Doncic at the trade deadline to pair with LeBron James. Of course, the Lakers are set up for a big offseason with necessary changes to be made, but they started things off with a move that nobody expected.
The Buss family reportedly sold their majority stake in the Lakers on Wednesday to Mark Walter.
Via Shams Charania: "BREAKING: The Buss family is entering an agreement to sell majority ownership of the Los Angeles Lakers to Mark Walter, the CEO and chairman of diversified holding company TWG Global, sources tell ESPN. Jeanie Buss will continue to serve in her role as Governor after the sale."
The Lakers' reported $10 billion sale is the largest sale of a professional sports franchise in the world, setting a new historic bar.
17-year NBA veteran and former LA Clippers and Lakers star Lou Williams reacted to the historic sale on Thursday.
"I was actually a little sad at first, until I realized that Jeanie Buss was going to keep her position, because the Buss family is synonymous with the LA Lakers," Williams said. "...Lakers without the Buss family being involved doesn't sound right to me, especially being a former Laker... To see her keep her position and get $10 billion out of it, gotta love it."
Many people around the NBA had strong feelings on the sale, but Williams was simply relieved to see that the Buss family, who purchased the Lakers in 1979, would still be involved with the storied franchise.