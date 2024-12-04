Clippers Legend Sends Message to Recent LeBron James Critics
For the last five out of six games, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has seen himself struggling in a way that fans have not seen. Last night against the Timberwolves was the perfect example, where he put up only 10 points on 4/16 shooting from the field.
His recent struggles have caused a new narrative to be formed by critics, claiming that Father Time is finally catching up with the superstar. Former Clippers star Lou Williams believes that's not the case at all, as he explained on an episode of FanDuel TV's Run It Back show.
"Are we gonna forget that (LeBron) had 27 and 14 just 48 hours ago? What I will say about that game last night, it reminded me of the end of my career...he had this look in his eyes like, 'What the hell is going on?... Somebody took my Space Jam ball.' He was kind of bewildered a little bit. I don't know if that's Father Time or just a bad night out in Minnesota. I'm not subscribing to that, especially when 48 hours ago you were still was one of the best players in the world."
In LeBron's last four games, he's shooting 0/19 from three. Not only that, but in his last five games he's only averaging 16.6 points, 9.0 assists, and 7.8 rebounds. It's been very clear that he's forcing it at times on the floor. At the same time, he's shown numerous times this season that he's still an All-Star caliber player, so it may be time for the Lakers to lessen his load a bit.
