Clippers Legend's Honest Statement on Doc Rivers' Polarizing Reputation
Doc Rivers is one of the most fascinating coaches in modern NBA history solely from the fact of how polarizing he is. Some of his former players highly dislike him, and others like Lou Williams are big fans of his. Despite winning a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008, Rivers still has a plethora of detractors.
During an episode of The Underground Lounge, Lou Williams opened up about Doc Rivers' controversial among players in the league. While some like Glen Davis clearly hate Rivers, Williams attributes Rivers to the best season of his career.
"I love Doc. It's a grey area with Doc. Either guys really love him, or they've got the worst sh*t in the world to say about Doc. That wasn't my experience. " Williams said. "There's a handful of guys that really don't rock with Doc. I have to tell you, that wasn't my experience man. When I got here, I thought my career was done, so I wasn't excited to be a Clipper. Doc reassured me. That ended up being the best run of my career. That made people appreciate everything that I put into it, and I give Doc a lot of credit for that."
Under Doc Rivers, Lou Williams won two Sixth Man of the Year awards on the Clippers and also averaged 20+ points a game for those same two seasons. His career was essentially extended five extra seasons because of Doc Rivers helping him, and it's incredibly rare to see a player have their best season ever at the age of 31. Regardless of however Clipper fans feel about Rivers, that doesn't happen without him.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement