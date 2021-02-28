Report: Clippers looking for veteran point guard

The Clippers may be looking for a veteran ball handler like George Hill

According to a report from ESPN's Marc J. Spears, the LA Clippers may be in the market for a veteran point guard.

One name Spears brings up is veteran point guard George Hill.

“I’m hearing that the Clippers are still looking for a point guard, a veteran point guard," Spears said. "George Hill’s name is interesting there."

This isn't the first time George Hill's name has been thrown in the rumor for the Clippers. However, Reggie Jackson has proven himself to be a solid backup point/shooting guard for the Clippers during this season. Here's a look comparing both of their stats when starting at guard this season:

George Hill: 11.8 PPG, 3.1 APG, 2.1 RPG, on 51/38/84 shooting. 14 game sample size.

Reggie Jackson: 11.5 PPG, 4.3 APG, 4.0 RPG, on 43/39/83 shooting. 11 game sample size.

The biggest thing to note though is that George Hill has only played 14 games for the OKC Thunder this season, and will be out for four weeks because of a procedure on his right thumb. Meanwhile, Reggie Jackson has been available for 32 games this season. Availability is a very important skill set when making a trade for a team.

The Clippers wouldn't be trading Reggie Jackson for George Hill straight up, but even if they were, would it be worth it? Is George Hill playing so much better than Reggie Jackson that the team would need to shake up their team in any capacity?

Do you believe the LA Clippers should make a move for George Hill, or a veteran point guard?