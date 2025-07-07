Clippers Make Announcement On Three-Team Trade
As free agency started to dwindle after a busy first couple of days, a stunning trade between the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Clippers, and Miami Heat sent shockwaves across the league.
The Utah Jazz are still in a rebuild, despite claims made by the new front office that contradict that, and power forward John Collins opting into his $26.5 million contract.
The Miami Heat were seeking an offensive punch and were in talks to acquire Kevin Durant, but the deal ultimately fell through when Durant joined the Houston Rockets instead. After Jimmy Butler's departure, the Heat lacked a veteran scorer next to Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.
The Clippers signed Brook Lopez to bolster their frontcourt, but still had money left from the Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception and expiring contracts that needed to be addressed.
Each team received what it needed, as John Collins was sent to the Clippers, Norman Powell was traded to the Heat, and the Utah Jazz acquired Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, and a 2027 second-round pick from the Clippers.
The Clippers announced the trade via an official statement, saying, "The LA Clippers have acquired John Collins from the Utah Jazz in a three-team trade, it was announced by President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank."
Frank mentioned that, "This was an opportunity to address a position and a skillset that we felt needed reinforcement... John is a power forward in his prime with great athleticism who can also play small-ball 5. He scores at all three levels, excelling in space and transition, as a runner, roller and vertical threat. He stretches the court with his shooting and helps win the possession battle with his rebounding. We’re excited to add John to the group.”
Frank also mentioned the departure of Norman Powell and thanked him for his time with the team.
“Norm has been a vital part of our organization over the past three-and-a-half years. We want to thank him for everything he did for the Clippers, on and off the court. He is a true pro. He is also an incredible scorer, efficient and prolific, with a relentless work ethic. Norm is a huge reason we won 50 games last season and we’re going to miss him," Frank said.
The Clippers finished 50-32 in the 2024-2025 season and placed 5th in the Western Conference before being eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the first round.
