Clippers Make Chris Paul Announcement After Big Decision
It's been a week of reunions in the NBA. Days after Damian Lillard signed a deal to go back to the Portland Trail Blazers, Chris Paul agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million deal to return to the Los Angeles Clippers for what is likely to be his final season in the NBA.
Multiple reports came out in the last few weeks that Paul was looking to return closer to where his family is in Los Angeles, and he hinted that this season could be it for his legendary career. He spent six years with the Clippers from 2011 to 2017, forming the iconic "Lob City" Clippers.
After the signing became official, Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank issued a statement about Chris Paul.
“Chris is one of the most impactful players ever to wear a Clippers uniform, and it’s appropriate that he returns to the team for this chapter of his career,” said Frank. “Chris will help fortify our backcourt with his exceptional ball-handling, playmaking, and shooting."
Paul just recently turned 40 years old, and won't look like the same player he once was before his departure from Los Angeles. However, he still looks to be a key member of this team's rotation.
"He is joining us as a reserve point guard and is excited to fill whatever role [Ty] Lue asks him to play. He wants to be part of the group, and we’re fortunate to have him back," Frank added.
As Frank alluded to, Paul should be the backup point guard behind James Harden, as the offense broke down last year when Kris Dunn tried to run the show in the playoffs. Paul is still one of the smartest players in the NBA and is a true floor general, capable of getting guys organized when things break down.
With Paul's addition, the Clippers look like one of the four best teams in the Western Conference behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, and Houston Rockets. Whether or not they can push for a ring in Paul's final year will come down to the health of Kawhi Leonard more than anything.
