LA Clippers Make History in 35 Point Comeback Win Against Wizards

The LA Clippers made history against the Washington Wizards on January 25, 2022. The team completed the second-largest comeback in NBA history, a 35 point one.

The only team to have a greater comeback was the Utah Jazz against the Denver Nuggets on November 27, 1996.

The Washington Wizards had a near 100% chance of victory for nearly all of the second half of this game, and it was truly surreal seeing the Clippers figure out a way to get this one out.

This actually wasn't the only history the Clippers made tonight against the Wizards, there were a couple of more groundbreaking stats. According to Ohm Youngmisuk, the Clippers are the first team in over the last 25 seasons to overcome a 24-point deficit and win three times in the same season. Somehow, they managed to do it three times in the last two weeks.

In addition, the Clippers also made history by being a team to overcome a 7 point deficit in the final 20 seconds of a game. According to ESPN Stats & Info, teams were 1-16,239 over the last 20 seasons when trailing by a minimum of 7 points in the last 20 seconds of a regulation game. The last team to do this was the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Orlando Magic on January 2, 2014; these are some astronomically low odds.

Despite the miraculous win against the Wizards, the Clippers have to immediately get back to work against the Orlando Magic in a back-to-back on Wednesday. The only thing that could sour a victory this sweet, would be losing to the worst team in the NBA the following day. Hopefully, the Clippers can go on a two-game winning streak and avoid that.

