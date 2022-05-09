Clippers Make Robert Covington Extension Official

The LA Clippers have made Robert Covington's two-year, $24 million extension official.

In a press release sent out by the team, Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank gave some explanation about the signing.

“When we acquired Cov in February, we thought he would be a great fit for our team, and the past few months confirmed our belief,” said Frank. “He is an active, intelligent defender, and an excellent shooter who flourished in our system. We wanted to extend our relationship with Cov and are thrilled he wanted the same.”



Robert Covington played in 71 games last season and 41 starts for both the LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers. He averaged 8.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks a game. According to the Clippers, he was the only player in the NBA last season to post at least 90 blocks and 90 blocks. He also made a Clippers franchise record of 11 three-pointers against the Milwaukee Bucks on April 1. The Clippers revealed that he was the only player in NBA history that finished a game with at least 43 points, 11 threes, 8 rebounds, and three blocked shots.

Covington's extension allows the Clippers to play a much more diverse small-ball lineup. It also raises a question mark on what will happen with Marcus Morris and his minutes.

