Paul George, Serge Ibaka, Patrick Beverley, and Rondo OUT against Denver Nuggets

The Clippers are going to be incredibly shorthanded against the Denver Nuggets, as they'll be missing: Paul George, Serge Ibaka, Patrick Beverley, and Rajon Rondo.

That's not at all either, Marcus Morris is also questionable against the Nuggets as well. The Clippers could potentially be missing four starters against Denver, while the Nuggets are on a three-game winning streak.

Patrick Beverley hasn't played a game since March 14, and Serge Ibaka hasn't played since March 15. Paul George is equally as alarming because his injury seems to be in the same foot as his previous bone edema injury. AllClippers tried asking Ty Lue if it was the same injury, but Lue said he didn't know. George has missed the last two games straight, and this is the first time he was ruled out one day in advance.

Rondo has yet to make his debut for the Clippers, as he's dealing with an adductor injury. There is some progress though, as Rondo has started practicing with the Clippers on the court.

Marcus Morris missed the last game against the Orlando Magic with a calf contusion, and there will be some hope of him playing against the Nuggets. The Clippers hoped they could find some health after the All-Star break, but they're even more injured than before the break.

