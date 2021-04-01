NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Paul George, Serge Ibaka, Patrick Beverley, and Rondo OUT against Denver Nuggets

Paul George, Serge Ibaka, Patrick Beverley, and Rondo OUT against Denver Nuggets

The Clippers will be incredibly shorthanded against the Denver Nuggets
Author:
Publish date:
The Clippers will be incredibly shorthanded against the Denver Nuggets

The Clippers are going to be incredibly shorthanded against the Denver Nuggets, as they'll be missing: Paul George, Serge Ibaka, Patrick Beverley, and Rajon Rondo.

That's not at all either, Marcus Morris is also questionable against the Nuggets as well. The Clippers could potentially be missing four starters against Denver, while the Nuggets are on a three-game winning streak.

Patrick Beverley hasn't played a game since March 14, and Serge Ibaka hasn't played since March 15. Paul George is equally as alarming because his injury seems to be in the same foot as his previous bone edema injury. AllClippers tried asking Ty Lue if it was the same injury, but Lue said he didn't know. George has missed the last two games straight, and this is the first time he was ruled out one day in advance.

Rondo has yet to make his debut for the Clippers, as he's dealing with an adductor injury. There is some progress though, as Rondo has started practicing with the Clippers on the court.

Marcus Morris missed the last game against the Orlando Magic with a calf contusion, and there will be some hope of him playing against the Nuggets. The Clippers hoped they could find some health after the All-Star break, but they're even more injured than before the break.

Related Stories

Kawhi Leonard Reacts to LA Clippers Trading for Rajon Rondo

LA Clippers Believe 22-Point Comeback Against Atlanta Hawks 'Changed Everything'

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Commanding Win over the Milwaukee Bucks

USATSI_15510125_168384702_lowres
News

Marcus Morris Reacts to DeMarcus Cousins Potentially Signing With Clippers

USATSI_15808194_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George, Serge Ibaka, Patrick Beverley, and Rondo OUT against Denver Nuggets

USATSI_13944413_168384702_lowres
News

Lou Williams Breaks Silence After Emotional Trade From LA Clippers

Mar 30, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) goes to the basket while defended by Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Disappointing Loss to the Orlando Magic

USATSI_15562750
News

Report: LA Clippers Discussing 10-Day Contract with DeMarcus Cousins

USATSI_15822293_168384702_lowres
News

Rondo Has Been Practicing On Court With Clippers

USATSI_15822292
News

LA Clippers Unsure if Rajon Rondo Will Start

Mar 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) shoots the ball during the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers Star Paul George (Foot) Questionable vs. Orlando Magic