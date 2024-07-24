Clippers Owner Gets Honest on Clippers Roster After Paul George Exit
The LA Clippers may not have Paul George on their roster anymore, but the team is still a very competitive one filled with defensive specialists. Even though they're shorthanded compared to last year's team, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer still believes in his roster.
During an interview session after revealing The Halo Board, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer spoke openly about his team's current roster.
"I think we're going to be a very, very good team," Ballmer said. "We're going to contend. We'll see how far it takes us. There's a lot of good teams in the West, let alone you've got the Celtics, etc. in the East. But there's a lot of good teams. I think we are one of them, and if we stay healthy, if we play well, I think every team's got to get a little bit of luck."
The Clippers don't have a three-headed snake in Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden anymore. However, they still have a one-two punch in Kawhi Leonard and James Harden - Steve Ballmer believes that's enough to be a very good team.
"Our two guys at the top are pretty good, and I'll take our guys that we flank around them. Just take a look at Dallas. They rode the backs of two great players and a bunch of other very, very good players, and we certainly have that."
The biggest difference though, between the Clippers' two All-Stars and the Mavericks is the fact that Dallas' stars are both younger and more available in the playoffs. The biggest issue with the Clippers has never been a lack of talent, it's been a lack of healthy stars.
