All Clippers

Clippers Player Gets Honest About Russell Westbrook's Move to Bench

LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook accepted a new role off the bench

Joey Linn

Jan 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and guard Terance Mann (14) react after forward Kawhi Leonard (2) scores three point basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and guard Terance Mann (14) react after forward Kawhi Leonard (2) scores three point basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

After the Clippers acquired James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers, the team immediately went on a six-game losing streak. Five of these games came with Harden in the lineup, and it was after that fifth game when the Clippers made a starting lineup change, swapping Russell Westbrook for Terance Mann.

It was first reported by Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report that Westbrook volunteered to come off the bench, a report Ty Lue and Clippers players corroborated. In a recent appearance on FanDuel’s Run it Back show, Mann was asked about this situation and how it impacted the team.

"Yeah... from what I heard, he went in - because I think we went on a six-game losing streak," Mann said. "And he went in and was like, 'If it benefits the team, I'll come off the bench.'"

While the Clippers did go on a great run following that starting lineup change, their success was not entirely tied to the separation of Westbrook and Harden. It took some time for those two find their footing on the court together, but the duo eventually reached a point where they were consistently good together, which was a big part of LA’s success during that stretch.

Unfortunately, for the Clippers, their dominant regular season stretch did not produce any playoff success, as Kawhi Leonard was once again injured for the fourth-straight postseason. The Clippers were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in six games, just two of which Leonard was able to play in.

Related Articles

Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden

Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers

James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.