Clippers Player Reacts to Insane Victor Wembanyama Shot

Victor Wembanyama has taken the basketball world by storm with his unprecedented ability. Largely expected to go first overall in next year's draft, Wembanyama has teams across the league incredibly excited about the possibility of drafting him. From France, Wembanyama will soon join a solid list of French NBA players, including LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum.

On Monday, Batum shared his reaction to Wembanyama hitting the classic "look away" three that has been popularized by Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry:

This was not the only insane shot that Wembanyama hit in this game, also drilling a one-leg three-point shot. Batum posted this clip to his Twitter, absolutely amazed by what he saw from the French superstar:

Batum has spoken about how incredible Wembanyama is, and the two players will likely be opponents in the NBA next season. There is really no defense for what Wembanyama is able to do on the court, which is why teams are so confident that he will be going first overall in the upcoming draft.

Already drawing comparisons to some of the NBA's all-time greats, there are some very high expectations being placed on Wembanyama. That said, he has already shown an ability to meet the hype. With more and more eyes being placed on his games, his performance has remained elite, and there is no reason to believe that will not translate to the NBA level.

Related Articles

Kawhi Leonard Opens Up About 'Devastating' Injury in 2021 Playoffs

Marcus Morris: Joe Ingles Gave Kawhi Leonard 'Cheap Shot' in Playoffs

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard 'Game-to-Game' With Knee