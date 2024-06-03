Clippers Player Reveals Truth About Viral Dallas Mavericks Scuffle
The Dallas Mavericks eliminated the LA Clippers in the opening round of the Western Conference playoffs. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard played just two games in that series, both of which he was very limited due to inflammation in his right knee, which was a huge reason why the Clippers were eliminated.
In that first round series there was a viral moment when Mavericks forward P.J. Washington flexed after a scuffle between the two teams. The Mavericks used that pose for advertising, posters, and social media posts, and it became somewhat of a rallying moment around Washington for that fanbase.
During a recent appearance on FanDuel’s Run it Back show, Clippers guard Terance Mann revealed what led up to that moment.
“The whole game he was looking over at the bench,” Mann said of Washington. “I wanna say he was looking over at Dahntay Jones. Because you know Dahntay back there talking hella smack from behind the bench. But any good play they had, any time someone else did something, he would look over at the bench. And nobody was saying nothing. Everybody was just taking it and we was losing."
Mann added, "He was looking over at the bench, talking smack, ripping the ball out of people’s hands. So I’m like come on, somebody gotta say something. This is crazy. We not about to just let somebody come in here and do this.”
As previously mentioned, this was a moment the Mavericks and their fans rallied around. That group is now in the NBA Finals while the Clippers are preparing for next season.
