Clippers Player Shares Praise For Steph Curry

LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum knows how good Steph is

NBAE via Getty Images

Some of Steph Curry's best games this past regular season came against the LA Clippers. A perfect first quarter at the beginning of the year, where Steph went for 25 points on 9/9 from the field, along with a 33-point performance later in the year, gave the Clippers and their fans a front-row seat to Steph's greatness.

Having been on the other end of these monster games from Steph, Clippers forward Nicolas Batum knows just how good he is. During Steph's historic Game 4 performance against the Boston Celtics on Friday night, Batum sent out this Tweet:

With the Clippers no longer playing, Batum has had the opportunity to observe this postseason as a fan, frequently interjecting his analysis on both the players and teams still alive. One of the savvier veterans in the league, Batum's knowledge of the game can be seen both on and off the court. As for his Steph Curry observation, that is one that doesn't take much expertise.

With his 43-point performance in Game 4, Steph was able to will his Warriors to a win, tying the series at 2-2. Having regained home court advantage, the Warriors now have a three-game series with two at home. If Steph continues to play at this level, Golden State will have a real opportunity to take home another championship.

