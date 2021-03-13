NewsGamedaySI.COM
Report: Clippers 'pondered' Kyle Lowry trade, but contract 'dissuaded' them

The Clippers thought about a Kyle Lowry trade, but ultimately decided against it
Kyle Lowry's name has been one of the most popular during the trade deadline. The championship point guard had once been linked to the Clippers, but it ultimately seems like his contract was just too much.

According to a report from The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Clippers had "pondered the Lowry possibility but appears to have been dissuaded by the contract obstacle." Lowry is making $30.5 million this season in the final year of his three-year; he signed a $90 million extension signed in 2017. It would be incredibly tough for the Clippers to make the salaries work in this situation, and they would have gutted a huge portion of the team. Still, one can wonder what the team would have been like with Kyle Lowry, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Serge Ibaka.

Lowry announced this week that he will retire a Toronto Raptor, no matter what happens.

Lowry isn't sure if he will ultimately end up getting traded or move to another team after this season, but no matter what happens, he'll make sure to retire a Toronto Raptor. The team is at an interesting crossroads right now where they have to decide to completely rebuild, or try and add one more star player.

